April 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless
carrier, reported a drop in quarterly revenue and unexpectedly
lost postpaid subscribers as lower prices for its unlimited
plans failed to attract customers in a saturated wireless
market.
The company said it lost 61,000 postpaid subscribers, or
those who pay monthly bills, in North America on a net basis in
the first quarter.
Analysts on average had estimated 95,000 subscriber
additions, according financial data and analytics firm FactSet.
AT&T's total operating revenue fell nearly 3 percent to
$39.37 billion, mainly due to record-low sales of wireless
handset sales.
The company, which is in the process of Time Warner Inc
, also said it would no longer give a full-year revenue
forecast due to the unpredictability of wireless handset sales.
