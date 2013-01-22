Jan 22 AT&T will pay $780 million in cash
to acquire Atlantic Tele-Network Inc's U.S. retail
wireless operations operating under the Alltel brand, AT&T said
on Tuesday, announcing a move aimed at boosting its service in
rural areas.
Atlantic Tele-Network shares rose 11 percent after the news
was announced on Tuesday.
The Alltel brand serves about 585,000 customers in mostly
rural areas in the states of Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, North
Carolina, South Carolina and Ohio. AT&T said the spectrum it is
buying is complementary to its current network.
It said it does not expect the deal to result in
"significant" dilution to earnings per share or hurt cash flow.
After AT&T's bid to buy Deutsche Telekom unit
T-Mobile USA for $39 billion failed in late 2011, the company
has sought other ways to meet growing demand for data services
from smartphone users by expanding spectrum holdings to improve
network capacity.
AT&T expects the deal, which is subject to review by the
U.S. Federal Communications Commission and the Justice
Department, to close in the second half of the year.
After the sale, Atlantic Tele-Network will have still have
telecom operations in the U.S. Southwest, New England, New York
State, Guyana, Bermuda and portions of the Caribbean islands.
In August, AT&T agreed to buy NextWave Wireless Inc
for $50 million and $550 million in debt assumption.
On Jan. 17, AT&T said it will take a fourth-quarter charge
of about $10 billion due to bigger-than-expected pension
obligations. It also expects to take a $175 million reduction in
operating income because of infrastructure damage inflicted by
storms including Superstorm Sandy.
Shares of Atlantic Tele-Network rose $4.34 or 11 percent to
$43.71 in morning trade on Nasdaq. AT&T shares rose 4 cents to
$33.48 on New York Stock Exchange.