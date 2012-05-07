By Sinead Carew
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 7 AT&T Inc is making a big
investment in a nationwide wireless home monitoring service that
could potentially add $1 billion to its annual revenue as part
of the No. 2 U.S. mobile operator's ongoing effort to expand
beyond cell phones.
It is planning a service called "Digital Life" to monitor
homes for everything from water damage to burglaries and to let
customers remotely do things like adjust temperature or unlock
doors, using an Internet connection.
The service, of which AT&T will start trials this year,
involves sensors and cameras linked to a central home system
that connects wirelessly to AT&T monitoring centers, said Glenn
Lurie, the AT&T executive spearheading the project.
Lurie said, in an interview with Reuters ahead of the CTIA
wireless show in New Orleans, where AT&T will announce the plan
Monday, that AT&T is hiring "lots of people" to support the
service.
He did not want to set a specific revenue target for the
business but said he sees it as one of AT&T's largest revenue
growth opportunities, "if not the largest," with "very
significant" incremental growth" in 2013.
"When you're a company like AT&T ... you look at
opportunities that are billion-dollar opportunities," Lurie
said. "Obviously to grow our business at any level, when you're
a $130 billion plus company, you have to look for significant
opportunities. We view this as a significant opportunity."
Lurie, who has already grown AT&T's emerging-device services
into a $1 billion business, said the industry is ripe for
growth, as only 20 percent of U.S. homes have security systems.
AT&T is building monitoring centers and seeking state
approvals to offer security services, as well as creating
partnerships with new types of third-party specialists.
While home security is a departure from wireless, Recon
Analytics analyst Roger Entner said it is a good step, as AT&T
has already done well connecting devices as varied as pill
boxes, electricity meters and e-readers.
"I don't think they have a choice but to look for other
revenue streams," said Entner who says traditional wireless is
on a "strong but predictable" trajectory. "If you want to change
that, you have to add to it through additional services."
Lurie said AT&T may expand the service to support small
businesses and senior citizens who want to live in their own
homes even when they need close health monitoring.
"Our goal is to bring something people have never seen
before," Lurie said.