NEW YORK, April 8 The Federal Communications
Commission reached a $25 million settlement with AT&T Inc
over a consumer data breach at call centers in Mexico, Colombia
and the Philippines, the U.S. communications regulator said on
Wednesday.
The breaches led to unauthorized disclosure of names and
full or partial Social Security numbers and illegal access to
account information of about 280,000 U.S customers of AT&T, a
senior FCC official told reporters on a conference call.
The data was used by call center employees to request
handset-unlock codes for AT&T phones and shared with third
parties who seem to have been trafficking stolen cell phones,
the official said. The breaches occurred in 2013 and 2014.
AT&T said in a statement: "Unfortunately, a few of our
vendors did not meet that standard and we are terminating vendor
sites as appropriate. We've changed our policies and
strengthened our operations."
The $25 million civil penalty levied on the No. 2 wireless
carrier is the largest data security enforcement action to date,
the FCC official added.
In October, the FCC imposed a $10 million fine on telecom
companies TerraCom and YourTel for consumer privacy breaches.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; editing by Matthew Lewis)