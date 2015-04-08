(Adds details on FCC investigations, AT&T statement)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK, April 8 The Federal Communications
Commission reached a $25 million settlement with AT&T Inc
over a consumer data breach at call centers in Mexico, Colombia
and the Philippines, the U.S. communications regulator said on
Wednesday.
The breaches led to unauthorized disclosure of names and
full or partial Social Security numbers and illegal access to
account information of about 280,000 U.S customers of AT&T, a
senior FCC official told reporters on a conference call.
The data was used by call center employees to request
handset-unlock codes for AT&T phones and shared with third
parties who seem to have been trafficking stolen cell phones,
the official said. The breaches occurred in 2013 and 2014.
AT&T said in a statement: "We are terminating vendor sites
as appropriate. We've changed our policies and strengthened our
operations."
The $25 million civil penalty levied on the No. 2 wireless
carrier is the largest data security enforcement action to date,
the FCC official added.
In October, the FCC imposed a $10 million fine on telecom
companies TerraCom and YourTel for consumer privacy breaches.
The FCC launched an investigation into improper disclosure
of customer information at AT&T's Mexico call centers in May.
Shortly after that AT&T informed the agency of additional data
breaches in Colombia and Philippines, the official said.
AT&T has been taking steps to inform affected customers, the
company said.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; editing by Matthew Lewis and
Andrew Hay)