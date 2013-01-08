BRIEF-Unity Investments says entered into placing agreement with China Sky Securities
* Company and China Sky Securities entered into placing agreement
Jan 8 AT&T Inc reported on Tuesday it sold more than 10 million smartphone in the fourth quarter, a record.
The total topped the previous record of 9.4 million sold in the same quarter in 2011.
The company averaged daily sales of more than 110,000 smartphones that run on Apple, Google Android and Microsoft Window operating systems, AT&T Chief Executive Ralph de la Vega said in a statement.
AT&T will announce fourth-quarter results on Jan. 24.
June 2 A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the dismissal of more than 300 lawsuits against Pfizer Inc , which alleged that its antidepressant Zoloft caused cardiac birth defects in children when taken by women during early pregnancy.