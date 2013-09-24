MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait weighed down by ex-dividend shares, region quiet
DUBAI, March 30 Kuwait's stock market underperformed in an otherwise quiet region during early trade on Thursday as three Kuwaiti large-cap shares went ex-dividend.
NEW YORK, Sept 24 AT&T Inc Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said on Tuesday that his company would buy wireless assets in Europe if there were value opportunities.
Stephenson declined to comment on any potential deals in an appearance at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference. But he said that he sees mobile broadband investment taking off in Europe over time if regulators' spectrum policies changed.
Some analysts have speculated that AT&T could buy overseas assets from Vodafone Group Plc which agreed to sell its stake in U.S wireless operator Verizon Wireless to its joint venture partner Verizon Communications Inc.
DUBAI, March 30 Kuwait's stock market underperformed in an otherwise quiet region during early trade on Thursday as three Kuwaiti large-cap shares went ex-dividend.
* Nearly 60,000 people without electricity (Updates number told to flee, writes through with detail of resort evacuations, mining and tourism impacts)
LONDON, March 30 Saudi Aramco has formally appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and HSBC as international financial advisers for its initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.