Dec 6 AT&T has asked regulators to let it
ignore a shareholder request for details of its
customer-information sharing with government agencies, a move
that could forestall a heated debate at the telecommunications
giant's annual meeting.
The No. 2 U.S. mobile operator made the request in a Dec. 5
letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in
response to shareholder activists pressing it on the matter.
Among them is New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who is
the trustee of the state retirement fund.
DiNapoli and other shareholders of AT&T and its biggest
rival Verizon Communications Inc last month sought
details on sharing of personal data and communications from the
two companies following revelations from former U.S. National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden. [ID: nL2N0J523M ]
The shareholders cited media reports of intelligence
agencies' involvement with the companies and criticism from
foreign leaders and others.
The activists said the companies could lose credibility with
customers and asked them to schedule a vote on a measure calling
for the publication of semi-annual reports with details such as
how often customer information was shared with U.S. or foreign
government agencies, and what type of information was shared.
In its letter, AT&T outlined arguments about why the agency
should grant its request to exclude the activists' measure from
the agenda of its 2014 annual meeting. AT&T said the matter
relates to "ordinary business operations" and should not be
controlled by shareholders, according to the letter obtained by
Reuters.
The more significant public debate is about government
surveillance practices, AT&T said, and noted it and other
carriers are obliged to comply with court orders.
AT&T also said it faces at least one lawsuit that contends
it violated customer privacy rights by providing information to
government agencies. It said any information it were to provide
in response to the shareholder measure could interfere with its
legal strategy.
Jonas Kron, Senior Vice President for Trillium Asset
Management, a co-filer of the AT&T resolution, said his firm had
hoped for a different response from the telecommunications
giant.
"We're disappointed that the company is demonstrating an
unwillingness to have a public discussion with its shareholders
about a matter of such importance," Kron said in a telephone
interview on Friday.
A Verizon spokesman declined to comment on Friday. Verizon
had previously said it was evaluating the proposal.