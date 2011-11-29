WASHINGTON Nov 29 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission granted AT&T Inc's (T.N) request to
withdraw its application for approval of its purchase of
T-Mobile USA, an FCC official said on Tuesday.
AT&T and T-Mobile USA owner Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE)
said last week they wanted to withdraw their application with
the FCC to focus on defending their $39 billion deal from a
lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department.
The FCC said the companies were free to come back to the
commission with a new application.
The deal announced in March has been opposed by the Justice
Department and FCC due to concerns about competition and job
losses.
The FCC official said an FCC staff report would be released
later on Tuesday showing that the touted benefits of the
transaction do not outweigh the competitive disadvantages.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin)