Oct 20 Wireless infrastructure provider Crown
Castle International Corp said on Sunday that it had
agreed to buy rights to about 9,700 AT&T Inc wireless
communication towers for $4.85 billion in cash.
Under the agreement, Crown Castle will purchase some 600
towers and have the exclusive right to lease and operate around
9,100 AT&T towers for a weighted average term of about 28 years.
The company will have the option to purchase the towers at
the end of the lease terms for option payments of around $4.2
billion.
Crown Castle expects to fund the transaction with cash on
hand, equity and debt financing, including borrowings under its
revolving credit facility.
"Consistent with our focus on the top 100 US markets, nearly
half of the AT&T towers are located in the top 50 markets, where
we expect the majority of network densification and upgrade
activity to occur.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.
AT&T, the No. 2 wireless carrier in the United States, had
said last month that it was exploring the sale of its towers but
that its ability to reach a deal would depend on the terms it is
able to reach with the buyer for its ongoing use of the towers.
When wireless service providers sell broadcast towers they
typically lease back space from tower operators so they can
continue to offer their services without interruption
"This deal will let us monetize our towers while giving us
the ability to add capacity as we need it," said Bill Hogg,
Senior Vice President - Network Planning and Engineering, AT&T
Services Inc.
"And we'll get additional financial flexibility to continue
to invest in our business, maintain a strong balance sheet and
return value to our shareholders," he added.
Under the deal AT&T will keep its communications facilities
on the towers for a minimum of 10 years with monthly rent of
$1,900 per site and fixed annual rent escalators of 2 percent.
AT&T will also have access to additional space on the towers
for its future use, the company said.
Crown Castle will have the right to sublease other available
capacity on the towers and expects to accommodate at least one
additional tenant per tower.
In addition, it said nearly half of the towers were located
in the top 50 markets, where it aims to benefit from
increasingly dense networks and future network upgrades.