BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Sept 17 AT&T Inc is seeking buyers for its wireless telecommunication towers and is working with TAP Advisors LLC and JPMorgan Chase & Co on the sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The assets could fetch about $5 billion and buyers could include Crown Castle International Corp, SBA Communications Corp and American Tower Corp, the report said, citing one of the people. ()
AT&T declined to comment.
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.