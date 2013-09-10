BRIEF-Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
Sept 10 AT&T Inc said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it acquired spectrum from Verizon Wireless for $1.9 billion in cash.
The spectrum, in the 700 MHz band, covers 42 million people throughout the United States.
March 29 You probably already knew that hedge fund names are intended to impress, or even better to confuse just enough to make you stop asking questions, but most of all to inspire confidence.
WASHINGTON, March 29 Four Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee have called for an investigation into whether the acting chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission exceeded his authority by taking steps to scale back or delay rules required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.