* AT&T says will not bid for Vodafone in next six months
* Follows reports AT&T meeting regulators over a bid
* Vodafone shares fall as much as 7 percent
* Analysts say AT&T could return at a later date
By Kate Holton and Sophie Sassard
LONDON, Jan 27 AT&T on Monday ruled out a
bid for Britain's Vodafone after Britain's takeover
watchdog asked the U.S. phone company to clarify its position
following reports that it had sounded out European regulators on
the prospects of a merger.
AT&T's statement means it cannot make an offer for Vodafone
for at least six months, unless the British company invites it
to do so or a third party enters the fray.
Banking sources said that while an uproar over the U.S.
National Security Agency's electronic surveillance program and a
year-long rally in European telecom shares may have disrupted
prospects for a deal any time soon, many think it could still
happen.
AT&T, the second-largest U.S. mobile operator, had sparked
speculation it could be interested in a potentially 70 billion
pound-plus ($115 billion) deal for Vodafone after its CEO said
in October there was a "huge opportunity" in Europe to invest in
mobile broadband.
AT&T Chief Executive Officer Randall Stephenson met European
Union telecoms chief Neelie Kroes at the World Economic Forum in
Davos, Switzerland, last week, according to a person familiar
with the matter, who said they discussed high-speed wireless and
cross-European opportunities as well as the NSA spying scandal,
but did not talk about any specific deals. AT&T declined to
discuss Stephenson's Davos meetings.
Vodafone's shares fell as much as 7 percent before ending
down 3.9 percent at 224.78 pence as some investors had hoped
that a deal process could start as early as February. AT&T's
stock was up 0.9 percent at $33.73.
Analysts also said a deal could still make sense for AT&T,
which is facing a more competitive home market even as Europe
could soon benefit from economic recovery and investment in
high-speed mobile services that trail behind the United States'.
"I don't think this signals the end of AT&T's interest in
Europe," said Atlantic Equities analyst Chris Watts.
One banker hoping to advise AT&T on any future Vodafone bid
told Reuters that the British group, which is in the process of
selling out of its U.S. joint venture, remained the perfect
partner for AT&T because of its presence across Europe.
AT&T was simply not ready to make an offer, the banker said,
adding that matters had been complicated by former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden's leaking of the NSA's massive phone
and Internet surveillance program, which has sparked particular
outrage in Europe.
Before any bid, AT&T would have to win over its
shareholders, some of whom have questioned the wisdom of
entering fiercely competitive and highly regulated markets such
as Britain, Germany and Spain.
Another complication for AT&T is that it is unlikely to want
to run Vodafone's businesses in emerging markets such as India,
South Africa and Turkey, which were hit last week by a selloff
in their currencies.
Analysts said AT&T's reticence could provide a reality check
for the wider European telecoms sector, which has surged
about 24 percent in value over the past year compared with an 11
percent rise in Europe's top share index. The sector
has been lifted by a string of takeover deals, despite few signs
of an improvement in underlying trading.
Another sector banker said a recent surge in Vodafone's
share price due to the U.S. sale and speculation of a takeover
bid might also have deterred AT&T. Vodafone shares are up 38
percent over the past year.
ADVANTAGES OF A DELAY
If it does not buy Vodafone, AT&T could instead look at
other European operators, such as British market leader EE,
according to bankers and analysts.
But Vodafone is seen as a better option than EE, which would
give AT&T much more limited exposure to Europe. Investors showed
little sign of betting on such a deal on Monday as they pushed
down shares of EE's parents - Orange and Deutsche
Telekom.
"A number of other potential targets might be accretive in
their own right (for AT&T) but wouldn't have the sort of
game-changing potential Vodafone would have, if you think that
Europe is the right place to be," Watts said.
Citi analysts said a six-month delay in bidding for Vodafone
could have advantages for AT&T as the British company is due to
complete the $130 billion sale of its stake in U.S. venture
Verizon Wireless around the end of February. This would give
investors time to value Vodafone's remaining business.
Analysts think that value is likely to settle around 60
billion pounds, with a bid premium of around 20 percent taking
the price tag of any takeover deal to over 70 billion pounds.
Regulators would have also given their decision by then on
Telefonica's takeover of KPN's German mobile
business, which is seen as a key test of whether competition
authorities are more open to consolidation in Europe.
In addition, AT&T's Stephenson, who has promoted the need for
regulatory changes in Europe, may have a better idea of movement
on that front later this year.
A package of reforms intended to spur investment in networks
and encourage cross-border services is under debate in the
European Parliament. On top of this, the current crop of
regulators, including Kroes, could be replaced at the end of
October.
M&A EVERYWHERE
A series of telecoms and cable industry deals has helped
fuel speculation that competition regulators could loosen the
leash on mobile companies wanting to merge in Europe to help
them cope with fierce competition that has driven down prices.
Vodafone itself has recently agreed to buy Germany's Kabel
Deutschland, and a person familiar with the situation said it
was also in talks to buy Spain's main cable operator Ono.
U.S. cable company Liberty Global on Monday
clinched a takeover of Ziggo in a deal valuing the
Dutch media and communications services provider and its debt at
10 billion euros ($14 billion).
Espirito Santo analyst Robert Grindle, who downgraded his
rating on Vodafone shares last week, said AT&T may return once
it sees signs of trading in Europe starting to stabilise. "We
downgraded because one of the issues was that we didn't think a
deal would happen as quickly as people thought," he said.
