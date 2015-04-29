(Repeating story for additional subscribers without changes to
text)
By Dan Levine
April 29 One of the lawsuits was filed by Sara
Hensley, whose father was beheaded in Iraq by Islamic militants;
another by Patrick Baker, who was shot in the head during the
hijacking of an EgyptAir flight by the Abu Nidal Organization;
the third came from Marvin Wilson, who was abducted by Kurdish
separatists in Turkey.
The three litigants and their co-plaintiffs all prevailed in
court actions, winning judgments that collectively totaled more
than $1.3 billion against Syria, an alleged sponsor of the
groups involved in the attacks.
But the monetary awards didn't end the legal battles.
Instead, plaintiffs in the three lawsuits found themselves in a
Chicago court facing entirely new adversaries: each other. All
three hoped to claim the same pot of $82 million in frozen
Syrian assets.
In the ten years following the September 11, 2001 attacks,
the number of lawsuits filed under the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act
and similar laws more than tripled compared to the decade
before, and plaintiffs have won billions of dollars worth of
judgments in U.S. courts, according to Westlaw data. But the
data and a review of those court filings also show how difficult
it is for victims to actually recover assets, even after
successful lawsuits. For graphic, see: reut.rs/1aPUDfV
Judgments awarded against organizations or governments are
often unenforceable. When assets can be identified and claimed,
they often fall far short of the amount of the award. And in
some cases, as with Hensley, Baker and Wilson, several would-be
claimants are pursuing the same assets.
Attorney Robert Tolchin, who represents Wilson in the
current battle over Syrian assets, described the legal wrangling
this way: "It's like a carcass, and two lions and a hyena are
trying to eat it."
For some litigants, the long legal battles seem worth the
frustrations. Wilson, now 73, said he sees the process as a way
of combating extremism. "My thought was anything we could do to
try to help eliminate support of terrorism would be a great
thing," he said.
But for others, the long years of legal proceedings have
taken a toll.
Frank Pressley, 62, was a State Department employee in Kenya
at the time of the embassy bombing there. The blast shattered
his shoulder and embedded more than 100 pieces of glass in his
face, among other injuries. Along with other plaintiffs he sued
13 years ago, naming the Republic of Sudan as one of the
defendants. A judge awarded them about $488 million last year,
but the case has been appealed by Sudan and collection efforts
can't begin until the appeal has been decided.
Today, though he praises his attorneys and doesn't regret
filing suit, Pressley describes the process as "ridiculous."
"There's no reason to drag all this through the court
system," he said. "I want to get on with my life."
At least 146 lawsuits have been filed on behalf of hundreds
of victims since 9/11, according to Westlaw federal courts data.
More than a third of the cases named Iran as a defendant, while
others named banks, organizations like Hamas, or other states,
including Syria and Cuba.
Judges often group related cases into unified proceedings,
making it difficult to tally the total number of individually
filed lawsuits that have been resolved in favor of victims, or
the total value of those judgments. In cases where defendants do
not contest the actions, as often happens, plaintiffs tend to
prevail.
Once a plaintiff obtains a judgment, the next step is a
separate lawsuit to collect - if a plaintiff is able to identify
any assets. Reuters identified 35 federal court proceedings to
seize assets initiated since 9-11. Nine have resulted in final
orders to turn over assets, and the combined value of seven of
those is about $37 million, according to Westlaw. The amounts in
two other cases are unclear from court filings.
Most of the others are still being litigated. Iran's central
bank, for instance, has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop
nearly $2 billion from being turned over to victims. Earlier
this month the high court asked the Obama administration whether
it should hear the appeal.
When judgments are awarded against countries officially
designated as state sponsors of terrorism by the U.S.
government, plaintiffs can subpoena the Treasury Department for
information about U.S. bank accounts and other frozen assets.
That is what attorneys for Hensley's family and relatives of
another contractor beheaded in Iraq did after winning their $413
million judgment against Syria. In December of 2011, the
Treasury Department pointed them to frozen Illinois bank
accounts worth $82 million.
Baker, along with other EgyptAir hijacking victims, received
the same asset information from Treasury after winning an
uncontested $602 million judgment against Syria in 2011. But
Hensley's lawyers filed their claim in Illinois federal court
days before Baker's lawyers, and the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals ruled last June that because they were first in line,
they would get the full $82 million, while the EgyptAir hostages
would get nothing.
Asset collection in terror cases is "a cruel race," the
court wrote, and "the terms of the race are essentially
winner-take-all."
But, the race wasn't quite over. Just a few days before a
judge was set to release the money in August, Gates' attorney
John Salter got a surprise email, according to court filings.
Wilson and a co-plaintiff, whose families had won a $338
million judgment against Syria, wanted a piece of the $82
million, too. Unless negotiations began immediately, their
attorney Tolchin wrote, they would litigate. Such a move would
further delay any payout.
In response, Salter said Tolchin's legal arguments were
frivolous, because they were the same that the 7th Circuit had
just rejected for the EgyptAir victims.
"Proceed at your peril," Salter warned Tolchin in August.
Tolchin went to court, and in October U.S. District Judge
Virginia Kendall rejected his clients' bid for any of the $82
million. The case is now on appeal.
Salter also asked the judge to punish Tolchin for his
litigation tactics, which Tolchin defended as legitimate.
Kendall has not yet ruled. Hensley's lawyers stand to make about
$30 million in fees from the Chicago case, according to a
Tolchin court filing. Salter declined to comment.
Such legal battles have led one judge to wonder whether
lawsuits filed by victims of attacks bring any benefits. U.S.
District Judge Royce Lamberth, who issued a $2.65 billion
judgment against Iran in one case, wrote in 2009 that "neither
tough rhetoric nor large, unenforceable court judgments will
help to resolve these extraordinarily complex matters."
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Amy
Stevens and Sue Horton)