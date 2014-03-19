BRIEF-MyBucks places the first 6 mln euros of its new Eurobond
* Successfully places the first 6 million euros ($6.39 million) of its new Eurobond
JOHANNESBURG, March 19 Attacq Ltd :
* Nav per share growth year-on-year of 19.9 pct
* Total assets grew to r15.1 billion in six months ended Dec 31, 2013
* Net rental income increased by 31.6 pct compared with corresponding period in 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
