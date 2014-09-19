Sept 19 Attacq Ltd :

* Anticipates Net Asset Value per share as at 30 June 2014 will be between 22 pct and 27 pct higher

* EPS and headline EPS for year ended 30 June 2014 are expected to be between 30 pct and 35 pct and between 290 pct and 310 pct higher respectively