BRIEF-Alm. Brand launches share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 mln
* ALM. BRAND – LAUNCH OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 300 MILLION
Sept 29 Attacq Ltd :
* Headline EPS for year ended 30 June 2014 has been revised and is now expected to be between 280% and 300% higher than forecast provided in Attacq prospectus. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Approved, without conditions deal where Trireme intends to acquire Growthpoint in respect of property letting enterprise known as grayston shopping centre