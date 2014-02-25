BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
JOHANNESBURG Feb 25 Attacq Ltd : * Says shareholders are advised that Attacq has closed it accelerated bookbuild * Says raising an aggregate amount of R1 billion * Says has placed approximately 56.7 million shares at a price of R17.65 per share
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.