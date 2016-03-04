ATHENS, March 4 Greece's small lender Attica
Bank is considering issuing a bond to raise up to 70
million euros ($77 million) and help cover the remaining capital
requirements identified in a stress test by the country's
central bank, it said on Friday.
The bank last year raised 681 million euros out of the 749
million euros it sought to plug a capital shortfall under the
adverse scenario of the stress test.
"The securities would be offered on a private placement
basis," the bank said in a bourse filing.
(1 US dollar = 0.9081 euro)
