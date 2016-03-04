ATHENS, March 4 Greece's small lender Attica Bank is considering issuing a bond to raise up to 70 million euros ($77 million) and help cover the remaining capital requirements identified in a stress test by the country's central bank, it said on Friday.

The bank last year raised 681 million euros out of the 749 million euros it sought to plug a capital shortfall under the adverse scenario of the stress test.

"The securities would be offered on a private placement basis," the bank said in a bourse filing. (1 US dollar = 0.9081 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)