ATHENS Oct 13 Small Greek lender Attica Bank
postponed to next month Monday's shareholder vote on a
434-million-euro ($550.5 million) cash call to plug a capital
shortfall, saying it needed more time to finalise talks with
foreign investors.
Shareholders agreed to reconvene on Nov. 10 to vote on a
plan for a reverse share split to reduce the number of the
bank's outstanding shares and an issue of new equity almost six
times its current market worth of 75 million euros.
Attica, which is 51-percent owned by the engineers' pension
fund TSMEDE, plans to raise the funds through a rights issue to
existing shareholders and a private placement with strategic
investors.
"The bank has received interest from foreign funds to take
part in the equity offering and is continuing talks aimed at a
final deal," Chairman Yannis Gamvrilis told shareholders.
Attica has hired UBS, PriceWaterhouseCoopers and
Clayton to find strategic investors to take part in its planned
recapitalisation.
Gamvrilis told Reuters a mix of more than six investment
funds had expressed interest in the offering, declining to
disclose names.
"We asked for a time extension on the vote to reach an
optimal result without being rushed," he said.
A group of about 100 engineers insured by TSMEDE blocked the
entrance to the shareholders meeting on Monday, opposed to the
pension fund's further investment in the bank.
TSMEDE has told management that it intends to take part in
the cash call and exercise its rights for up to 51 percent of
the planned offering, which is likely to cost about 208 million
euros.
Attica has said the price of the new shares will not be
lower than 0.30 euros after the planned reverse split. The
shares traded flat at 0.072 euros on Monday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7884 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)