ATHENS, Sept 20 Greece's central bank said on
Tuesday that it was lifting any restrictions on new lending by
Attica bank after its shareholders approved a new
management.
The Bank of Greece, which supervises small lenders including
Attica, froze new lending by the bank last week until "serious
structural problems and corporate governance issues are
resolved". Its shares were temporarily suspended.
Attica Bank shareholders approved the nomination of
Theodoros Pantalakis as the bank's new Chief Executive Office,
on Tuesday.
"Today's extraordinary shareholders' meeting puts an end to
the management gap," the Bank of Greece (BoG) said in a
statement. "Following Tuesday's developments, the BoG
immediately lifts the restrictions."
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing Renee Maltezou)