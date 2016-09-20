* Shareholders approve new CEO, chairman
* Bank of Greece lifts lending freeze
* New CEO plans pay cuts, early retirement scheme
(Updates with new CEO comment, details)
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Sept 20 Attica Bank
shareholders approved a new chief executive and board chairman
on Tuesday to address corporate governance concerns and the
Greek central bank quickly lifted a freeze on new lending.
The small Greek bank, which is majority owned by the
engineers pension fund TSMEDE, approved the appointment of
Theodore Pantalakis as chief executive and Panagiotis
Roumeliotis as board chairman.
Last week, the central bank froze new lending until Attica
resolved "serious structural problems and corporate governance
issues" and Attica's shares were suspended.
"Today's extraordinary shareholders' meeting puts an end to
the management gap," the Bank of Greece (BoG) said in a
statement. "Following Tuesday's developments, the BoG
immediately lifts the restrictions."
The Athens bourse also lifted the trading suspension on the
shares.
Roumeliotis, who served as Greece's representative at the
International Monetary Fund and later as vice chairman of
Piraeus Bank, told shareholders that management would
address the issues raised by a Bank of Greece audit.
Apart from corporate governance issues, such as having
pension fund officials rather than bankers in executive posts,
the audit found that Attica needed to improve its organisation,
upgrade information technology systems and deal with relatively
high labour costs, he said.
"The new management will not accept pressures from anyone,
we will not play any political games," Roumeliotis said, adding
that Attica would no longer extend loans to media firms and
would conclude its recapitalisation by the end of the year.
In December, Attica, which has 79 branches, raised 91
percent of the 749 million euros it needs to fill a capital gap
uncovered during a stress test but has struggled to find the
remaining 70 million euros.
Roumeliotis said the priorities would be to lower the bank's
high dependence on central bank emergency funding, reduce
non-performing loans and strengthen trust among depositors.
New CEO Pantalakis, who formerly headed ATEbank, is planning
to cut pay and launch a voluntary retirement scheme at Attica,
whose non-performing credit accounts for 58 percent of its loan
book.
"We are not going to be pleasant, restructuring is not a
pleasant experience, some will be affected. We need reduced pay
and more work to convince everyone we are doing the job right,"
Pantalakis said.
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by David
Clarke)
