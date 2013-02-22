RABAT Feb 22 Morocco's biggest lender,
AttijariWafa Bank, said on Friday its net profit edged
up 1 percent to 4.5 billion dirhams ($531.47 million) last year,
held back by one-off items.
Contributions to a solidarity fund imposed on banks by the
government to fight poverty pulled net income down by 120
million dirhams, while provisions to hedge for political
instability in Tunisia and Ivory Coast lopped off another 118
million, the bank said in a statement.
A further 100 million dirhams went into a 2.1 billion dirham
capital increase for bank employees last year.
Attijari, in which a conglomerate controlled by Morocco's
royal family is a top shareholder, said its deposits grew 5
percent to 310.4 billion dirhams. Its loan book expanded 7.3
percent to 247.6 billion dirhams.
Attijari says it had the largest network in Morocco and
Africa with 2,882 branches, up from 2,352 in 2011.
Its shares fell 0.9 percent to 300.05 dirhams on Friday
after the results.
The board will propose a 9 dirham dividend for 2012, up from
8.5 dirhams in 2011, and the bank may pay out half of its
profits to shareholders in the form of new stock, Attijari said
in the statement on its website.
($1 = 8.4670 Moroccan dirhams)
(Reporting by Aziz el-Yaakoubi; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)