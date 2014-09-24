MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi boosted by civil servant perk restoration, Egypt corrects
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
RABAT, Sept 24 Attijariwafa Bank, one of Morocco's biggest lenders, posted a 1.8 percent rise in net profit to 2.3 billion dirhams ($266.79 million) during the first six months of the year. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Louise Heavens)
CAIRO, April 23 Egypt's largest listed real estate developer Talaat Mostafa has bought a 500-feddan (acre) plot in Egypt's new administrative capital for 4.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($243.77 million), the company said on Sunday.