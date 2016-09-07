BRIEF-A Brown Company acquires outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
RABAT, Sept 7 Attijariwafa Bank, one of Morocco's biggest lenders, reported on Wednesday a 7.9 percent rise in its first-half net profit to 2.49 billion Moroccan dirhams ($257 million). ($1 = 9.6817 Moroccan dirhams) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
NEW YORK, May 22 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that owners of CSX Corp. stock vote in favor of an $84 million payment related to the appointment of new CEO Hunter Harrison.