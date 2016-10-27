RABAT Oct 27 Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank
said it will sell 50 percent of OGM Holding, the parent
company of Morocco's biggest insurance company Wafa Assurance,
to the royal holding firm National Investment Co. (SNI) ahead of
buying Barclays Egypt.
Attijariwafa said it is looking to solidify its solvency
ratios in order to get regulatory approval for buying Barclays
Egypt.
SNI will buy the stake at 3,250 dirhams per share, against a
closing price of 3,670 dirhams on Thursday, valuing Wafa
Assurance at about 11.4 billion dirhams ($1.15 billion).
OGM controls 79.29 percent of Wafa Assurance.
SNI has a 47.83 percent stake in Attijariwafa Bank, while
Wafa Assurance holds a minority stake of 6.61 percent.
SNI, controlled by the Moroccan royal family, is the largest
private stakeholder in the North African kingdom's economy.
($1 = 9.8897 Moroccan dirham)
