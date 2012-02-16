BRIEF-Arden Partners' share placement raises 5.1 mln pounds
* Conditionally raised gross proceeds of £5.1 million through placing with institutional and other investors of 12.8 million shares
RABAT Feb 16 AttijariWafabank, Morocco's biggest private lender, posted an 11.8 percent rise in net consolidated income to 5.3 billion dirhams ($620 million) on Thursday.
The bank, in which a conglomerate controlled by the Moroccan royal family is a key shareholder, said net operating income rose 8.3 percent to 15.9 billion dirhams, according to a statement posted on the Casablanca bourse's website.
Chief Executive Mohamed Kettani had said in August last year that the bank should manage to raise its net profit by 15 percent in 2011, matching the performance clocked during the first half of 2011.
AttijariWafa'a shares were up 1.6 percent by 1117 GMT. ($1= 8.5118 Moroccan dirhams) (Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Conditionally raised gross proceeds of £5.1 million through placing with institutional and other investors of 12.8 million shares
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wuxi Construction and Development Investment Co., Ltd.'s (WCDI) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed its US dollar senior unsecured notes issued by Xihui Haiwai I Investment Holdings Co., Limited (Xihui Haiwai I) at 'BBB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Linkage to Wuxi Municipality: WCDI's ratings are credit