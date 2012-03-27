By Lou Carlozo CHICAGO, March 27 Aspiring journalist Fruzsina Eordogh dropped out of Loyola University Chicago last spring, just a few classes shy of graduating. Saddled with $50,000 in student loans, she decided that spending more time in class would derail her from pursuing opportunities in the job market. Eordogh, now 26, has worked full-time since June as an online reporter at the Daily Dot, a digital publication covering In t ernet culture, and is chipping away at her financial obligations even as many of her former classmates have gone on to graduate school. "I've never had a job in journalism that required me to show my diploma," says Eordogh, who has written for outlets ranging from AOL.com to True/Slant (now part of Forbes.com). She is hardly unique. There are some high-profile cases of dropouts-made-good like Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg, b ut the majority are not so fortunate. Th e United States has the highest dropout rate in the industrialized world, according to a Harvard analysis of data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. DROPOUT RATES The "Pathways to Prosperity" study by the Harvard Graduate School of Education in 2011 shows that just 56 percent of college students complete four-year degrees within six years. Only 29 percent of those who start two-year degrees finish them within three years. The Harvard study's assertions are supported by data collected by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development for its report "Education at a Glance 2010." Among 18 countries tracked by the OECD, the United States finished last (46 percent) for the percentage of students who completed college once they started it. That puts the United States behind Japan (89 percent), and former Soviet-bloc states such as Slovakia (63 percent) and Poland (61 percent). The failure to complete a college education in the United States is especially marked at four-year private for-profit schools, where 78 percent of attendees fail to get a diploma after six years, according to a 2011 report from the National Center for Education Statistics. That compares with 35 percent of students in nonprofit private schools and 45 percent of students in public colleges who failed to graduate after six years. REASONS FOR DROPPING OUT Today's U.S. college dropouts are more likely to be male (57 percent of college degrees go to women), the Harvard study shows. They are less likely to be pursuing careers as lawyers, doctors or architects, where higher education has a clear correlation with obtaining a job. Reasons for dropping out included: not being prepared for the rigors of academic work; inability to cope with the competing demands of study, family and jobs; and cost, the Harvard report says. William C. Symonds, lead author of "Pathways to Prosperity says: "You will find a lot of kids with a four-year degree who do not have a clue as to what they'll do." FINANCIAL HOLE "