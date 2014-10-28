ALBANY N.Y. Oct 28 Rejecting claims that a
Manhattan real estate mogul's widow fell under her lawyers'
"Svengali-like influence," New York's top court has ruled that
her estate must pay the law firm $44 million in fees for a few
months' work.
The Court of Appeals on Tuesday said Alice Lawrence, the
widow of developer Sylvan Lawrence, was a sophisticated client
who understood the risks she was taking in switching from an
hourly-fee arrangement to a contingency agreement.
The court also rejected her estate's bid to force three
lawyers at the Manhattan firm Graubard Miller to return more
than $5 million in gifts they had received from her.
A lower court had called the fees "unconscionable," reducing
them to $3 million, and ordered the lawyers to return the gifts.
Graubard Miller represented Lawrence from 1983 until 2005,
when she won $111 million after a battle with her brother-in-law
over properties her husband owned.
Graubard in 2005 sued Lawrence when she refused to pay the
fees. She died in 2008, and her children claimed the firm
manipulated the octogenarian into signing a 40-percent
contingency agreement five months before the case ended.
They said their mother had expressed remorse about the
contract and compared her attorneys to "Svengalis." Up to that
point Lawrence had paid the firm $18 million in hourly fees,
according to court documents.
The court on Tuesday said Lawrence's involvement with the
case belied the claims that she was duped.
"She was a competent and shrewd woman who made a business
judgment that was reasonable at the time, but which turned out
in retrospect to be disadvantageous," Judge Susan Read wrote.
Graubard's lawyer, Mark Zauderer, said the ruling was a
victory for plaintiffs' attorneys across the state.
"The possibility of a large fee has to be in the mix to give
lawyers the incentive to take difficult cases," he said.
Daniel Kornstein, who represents Lawrence's estate, said he
was disappointed with the decision.
Kornstein had argued that it was unethical for the Graubard
lawyers to take the $5 million in gifts, but the court had ruled
that those claims were too late.
Graubard was backed in the case by the New York State Trial
Lawyers Association, an influential lobbying group that
submitted a brief urging the court to enforce the contingency
agreement.
The case is Lawrence v. Graubard Miller, New York State
Court of Appeals, No. 149.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner; Editing by Ted Botha and Cynthia
Osterman)