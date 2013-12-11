Dec 11 New York State attorney general is
investigating why American cellphone carriers are yet to support
antitheft software on Samsung smartphones, raising questions
about possible coordination among the biggest carriers, the New
York Times reported.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sent letters to
top executives of AT&T Inc, Verizon Wireless, Sprint
, T-Mobile US Inc and U.S. Cellular,
seeking information about their decision to prevent Samsung
from featuring a "kill switch" in carrier-approved
smartphones, the newspaper said.
The "kill switches" on mobile devices render them inoperable
when stolen, eliminating any incentive for theft.
"If carriers are colluding to prevent theft-deterrent
features from being pre-installed on devices as means to sell
more insurance products, they are doing so at the expense of
public safety and putting their customers in danger,"
Schneiderman said in a statement, the New York Times reported.
Schneiderman's office and the five carriers could not be
reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business
hours.
In June, Schneiderman and San Francisco District Attorney
George Gascón met with representatives of Apple, Google
Inc's smartphone maker Motorola Mobility, Samsung
Electronics and Microsoft Corp to urge them to install
the switches to disable stolen smartphones.
Samsung has said it was working on an antitheft solution
with the carriers. But last month, Gascón said emails between a
Samsung executive and a software developer indicated that the
carriers were unwilling to allow Samsung to load the antitheft
software on its phones, the NY Times said.
Samsung could not be reached for comment by Reuters.