July 3 New York's top prosecutor is
investigating some of the state's largest employers over their
use of ATM-style cards to pay their hourly employees, the New
York Times reported.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sent letters
seeking information to about twenty employers,
including McDonald's, Walgreen Co and Wal-Mart
, the paper said, citing people briefed on the matter.
McDonald's, Walgreen and Wal-Mart were not immediately
available for comment outside regular business hours.
The inquiry by Schneiderman comes as a growing number of
companies are abandoning paper paychecks and direct deposit to
offer prepaid cards, it said.
But consumer lawyers, employees, and state and federal
regulators have said that use of the cards can generate a range
of fees - 50 cents for a balance inquiry and $2.25 for an
out-of-network ATM. Those fees can quickly devour the pay of
part-time and low-wage workers, the paper said. ()