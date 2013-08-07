FRANKFURT Aug 7 Private equity group KKR
is in talks with credit investment firm Centerbridge to
restructure car repair chain Auto-Teile Unger (ATU),
a household name in Germany, two people familiar with the
deliberations said.
Centerbridge, which has bought a substantial portion of
ATU's bonds, and ATU-owner KKR are trying to agree a plan that
is likely to include swapping part of the company's debt of
around 600 million euros ($799 million) for equity, the people,
who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday.
"After all that has happened, KKR just wants to get rid of
the topic ATU," one of the people said.
He added that to avoid having to inject high amounts of cash
KKR is willing to surrender a large part of the equity - but not
a majority stake - to creditors.
ATU is suffering from weak customer demand as European car
markets are hitting 20-year lows. Separately, online shops for
car parts - like Delticom - are eating into its
business.
KKR bought ATU from private equity peer Doughty Hanson for
1.45 billion euros in 2004. It injected roughly 140 million
euros of equity into it in 2008 to save its investment.
A large part of the purchase price was financed through
debt, which was loaded onto ATU's books. In 2010, 450 million
euros in senior debt were refinanced with secured notes maturing
next year. Separately, mezzanine and second lien loans were
refinanced with 143 million in floating rate notes (FRN).
Rating agency Moody's in March 2013 downgraded ATU to Caa2
from Caa1 citing an increased refinancing risk for the
outstanding bonds, which are due between May and October 2014.
ATU's sales and earnings have dropped over recent quarters
and results for the full fiscal year ending in June - due on
Thursday - are likely to show that no turnaround has been
achieved, a person familiar with the company said.
According to a person familiar with the debt restructuring
talks, KKR and Centerbridge may opt for a plan which would see
all of the FRN and some of the secured notes swapped for equity.
Separately, the issue of a high-yield bond is seen as an
option to repay some of the remaining debt as well as provide
liquidity for needed investments.
KKR has is working with restructuring experts from Houlihan
Lokey and Goldman Sachs, while retaining JP Morgan to
look for a possible buyer.
The creditors are being advised by Moelis.
"Restructuring talks are ongoing, we are considering all our
options," said a spokesman for ATU, which employs about 12,000
people.
KKR and the advisors declined to comment, while Centerbridge
was not available for comment.