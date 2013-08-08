FRANKFURT Aug 8 KKR-owned car repair
chain Auto-Teile Unger (ATU), a household name in
Germany, will present a restructuring plan by October, the
loss-making company said on Thursday.
ATU and the private equity investor are currently working on
a long-term concept to overhaul the equity and liquidity
situation, ATU said in its a statement, confirming a Reuters
report about the planned revamp.
Sources familiar with the transaction had told Reuters that
KKR is in talks with credit investment firm Centerbridge - which
has bought up a substantial portion of ATU's bonds - on a plan
that is likely to include swapping part of the company's debt of
around 600 million euros for equity.
ATU also said in its fiscal year 2012/2013, which runs until
the end of June, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) dropped to 62 million euros ($83
million) from 103 million in the year-earlier period. It posted
a net loss for the period.