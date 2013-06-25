PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 The small California city of Atwater has stepped away from the brink of bankruptcy with the approval of a budget that benefits from new revenue and does not rely on layoffs for the first time in five years.
Since it declared a fiscal emergency last October, the city of 28,000 was seen at risk of following Stockton, another city in California's Central Valley, into bankruptcy court. To keep its budget balanced, Atwater had cut 40 percent of its workforce over the past five years.
Atwater's new $12 million general fund budget approved late on Monday relies on revenue from a sales-tax hike and increased water, waste and garbage service rates, and will fund about 80 positions.
Revenue is expected to remain tight. The Central Valley was hit particularly hard by California's housing market crash and is lagging the state's coastal regions in job growth.
"We'll have to monitor the budget very, very closely, but we feel we can do it," Mayor Joan Faul told Reuters by telephone on Tuesday.
Atwater's improved finances give city employees, who feel they have made enough concessions in recent years, leverage at the bargaining table, said Nancy Vinson, a business agent for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
The union represents about 40 Atwater employees and will ask the city for a 3.5 percent cost-of-living-adjustment and an end to furloughs, Vinson said.
"We've informed them we no longer believe they have a fiscal emergency," Vinson said. "Our position is that the concessions will go away."
Last year three California cities filed for protection from creditors. The mountain resort town of Mammoth Lakes has withdrawn its filing, but Stockton and San Bernardino, two sizeable cities, are pressing on with their bankruptcy cases.
The judge in Stockton's case recently found the city eligible for bankruptcy protection, allowing it to draft a plan to adjust its debts. Stockton aims to file that plan in September. San Bernardino is seeking similar court approval.
SHANGHAI, March 30 China's State Power Investment Corp said Westinghouse Electric Co's bankruptcy filing would not have a "substantial impact" on the country's nuclear plans.
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing * Toshiba says Westinghouse liabilities were $9.8 bln as of Dec * Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns * Toshiba to close first-round bidding for chip business on Wed (Adds details from SCANA investor call, comments from regulators, updates share prices) By Tom Hals, Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly WILMINGTON, DEL./TOKYO, March 29 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japa