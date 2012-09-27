Kuwait's emir urges Qatar to ease tensions
DUBAI, June 5 Kuwait's emir urged Qatar's Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday to calm tensions with allies and refrain from escalating the worst diplomatic rift among Gulf Arab states.
Sept 27 Offshore driller Atwood Oceanics Inc said Noble Energy Inc will use one of its deepwater drillships in the Mediterranean, adding $639 mln to Atwood's revenue backlog.
The contract brings Atwood's total revenue backlog to about $2.9 billion, as of Oct. 1.
The Atwood Advantage, which is being built at a shipyard in South Korea, is scheduled to be delivered in September 2013.
Shares of Atwood Oceanics were slightly up at $45.18 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, while those of Noble Energy were also up at $91.84.
DUBAI, June 5 Kuwait's emir urged Qatar's Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday to calm tensions with allies and refrain from escalating the worst diplomatic rift among Gulf Arab states.
* U.S. rig count the most since April 2015 (Updates to settlement, adds comments)