Sept 27 Atwood Oceanics Inc ordered a high-specification ultra-deepwater rig from Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co for $635 million, as the offshore driller looks to capitalize on the rising demand for deepwater drilling equipment.

Oil firms have been rushing to secure drilling equipment due to a boom in offshore exploration, pushing up the dayrates for such equipment.

Atwood also said on Thursday Noble Energy Inc will use one of its deepwater drillships -- Atwood Advantage -- in the Mediterranean, adding $639 mln to Atwood's revenue backlog.

The rig was hired at about $584,000 per day for three years, the company said. It commands the highest dayrate among those owned by Atwood.

Atwood Advantage, which is being built at a shipyard in South Korea, is scheduled to be delivered in September 2013.

The newly ordered Atwood Admiral is expected to be delivered by March 31, 2015. Atwood also has an option to construct another ultra-deepwater drillship at a similar cost to that of the Admiral, it added.

Shares of Atwood Oceanics, which have risen over 25 percent in the past 52 weeks, closed at $45.67 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.