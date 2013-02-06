UPDATE 1-VMware's profit margins fall, shares dip
June 1 Virtualization software maker VMware Inc reported a fall in quarterly profit margins on Thursday, hurt by a sharp rise in R&D and marketing costs.
TAIPEI Feb 6 AU Optronics, the world's No.4 flat panel maker, posted a consolidated net loss of T$13.17 billion ($446 million) in the fourth quarter, narrowing from a net loss of T$21.0 billion in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazil's state-run utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais is trying to sell assets worth 6.5 billion reais ($2 billion), the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.