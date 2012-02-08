TAIPEI Feb 8 Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp
, the world's No.4 LCD maker, posted a worse than
expected loss in the fourth quarter, hurt by weak global demand,
but said it saw a pick up in demand this year.
AU, which supplies major brands such as
Hewlett-Packard, Dell Inc and Sony Corp
, posted a net loss of T$20.98 billion ($710 million)
for October-December.
Seven analysts had expected AU to post a net loss of a
median T$15.3 billion, according to a consensus forecast by
Reuters.
It reported a net loss of T$11.34 billion in the same period
a year earlier and a net loss of T$15.80 billion in the previous
quarter. The company said last year capital spending for 2012
would be less than T$40 billion, down from last year's T$60
billion.
Korean rival LG Display posted a sharply
narrowed quarterly loss late last month, helped by solid demand
from smartphones and tablet makers such as Apple Inc
and as falling TV panel prices stabilised.
($1 = 29.5535 Taiwan dollars)
