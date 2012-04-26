(Amends headline)

TAIPEI, April 26 Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp , the world's No.4 LCD maker, posted a worse than expected loss in the first quarter, its sixth consecutive quarterly loss, hurt by falling panel prices, but saw a pickup in the second half.

AU, which supplies major brands such as Hewlett-Packard, Dell Inc and Sony Corp , posted a net loss of T$13.796 billion ($468 million) for January-March.

It was expected to post a net loss of T$12.77 billion, according to the median figure in a poll of 16 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It reported a net loss of T$13.89 billion in the same period a year earlier and a net loss of T$20.68 billion in the previous quarter.

It said in a statement that revenue and shipments will grow quarter by quarter in the second half of this year.

Korean rival LG Display posted on Tuesday its sixth straight quarterly loss and forecast panel prices would rise slightly in the second quarter from the previous quarter on growing sales of high-end displays. ($1 = 29.4880 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)