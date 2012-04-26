(Amends headline)
TAIPEI, April 26 Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp
, the world's No.4 LCD maker, posted a worse than
expected loss in the first quarter, its sixth consecutive
quarterly loss, hurt by falling panel prices, but saw a pickup
in the second half.
AU, which supplies major brands such as
Hewlett-Packard, Dell Inc and Sony Corp
, posted a net loss of T$13.796 billion ($468 million)
for January-March.
It was expected to post a net loss of T$12.77 billion,
according to the median figure in a poll of 16 analysts by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It reported a net loss of T$13.89 billion in the same period
a year earlier and a net loss of T$20.68 billion in the previous
quarter.
It said in a statement that revenue and shipments will grow
quarter by quarter in the second half of this year.
Korean rival LG Display posted on Tuesday its
sixth straight quarterly loss and forecast panel prices would
rise slightly in the second quarter from the previous quarter on
growing sales of high-end displays.
($1 = 29.4880 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)