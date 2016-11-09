DUBAI Nov 9 Ahli United Bank (AUB),
Bahrain's largest lender, posted flat growth in third-quarter
net attributable profit on Wednesday.
The bank's net attributable profit for the three months to
Sept. 30 was $140.9 million, it said in a statement, the same
net profit as for the corresponding period of 2015.
SICO Bahrain forecast the bank would make a profit in the
period of $129.5 million.
Net interest income reached $212.3 million during the
quarter, compared to $213.1 million in the year earlier period.
Fees and other income slipped to $48.5 million, down from
$92.9 million in the corresponding period of last year, although
the amount it set aside as provisioning against bad loans and
investments dropped to $17.1 million from $61.4 million over the
same timeframe.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)