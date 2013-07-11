PARIS, July 11 French stores group Auchan said government plans to make "click and collect" businesses obtain licences and pay a retail tax could harm its successful Drive division at a time of near-record unemployment.

French President Francois Hollande is under pressure to rein in the public deficit without hitting a faltering economy, and is struggling to deliver on his pledge to reverse rising unemployment by the end of the year.

Click and collect, a model being tested by a growing numbers of retailers in France as well as the United Kingdom, is a free service where shoppers order online and drive to a store or a dedicated warehouse to pick up their purchases.

Because these businesses, such as Auchan's Drive, are often simply comprised of warehouses, largely closed to the public, they do not have to go through the process of obtaining retail licences, which takes about two years. They also do not have to pay the Tascom, a tax paid by retailers operating commercial surface areas of over 400 square meters.

However, the government plans to force these warehouses to get licence from 2014 and possibly pay the Tascom.

Auchan, the world's twelfth-largest retailer, said it had created 5,300 jobs thanks to the Drive business, which it started in 2000, including around 1,500 in 2012.

"We think the (government) plan being drafted is extremely worrying as it would threaten a very promising business," Vincent Mignot, Auchan's general manager for France, told reporters during a visit to a Drive warehouse at Melun Senart, near Paris, late on Wednesday.

"I just can't stand this habit that French politicians have to seek to thwart something that works," Mignot added.

Mignot said he had been unsuccessfully seeking an appointment to discuss the matter with Junior Trade Minister Sylvia Pinel, who is championing the plan.

The Ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Drive service has been growing fast in France as retailers grab what they see as a shortcut to market share even though its profitability is still unclear and its success may eat into sales at traditional hypermarket stores.

French retailers had 2,278 Drive centres as of June 1, a rise of 920 year-on-year, and Drives are now outpacing the number of hypermarkets in the country, data from research firm Editions Dauvers showed.

Auchan generated 816 million euros ($1.05 billion) in revenue from its Drive business last year and is targeting 1.07 billion euros this year.

The government hopes to keep the public deficit to 3.7 percent of economic output this year though Hollande has said it may come out higher because of weak growth and dwindling tax revenues.