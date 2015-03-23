BUDAPEST, March 23 Hungary's competition watchdog has fined the Hungarian unit of French retailer Auchan for 1 billion forints ($3.58 million) for abuse of its significant market position, the watchdog GVH said in a statement on Monday.

The authority said Auchan had charged its suppliers a special fee for allowing their products to get into Auchan's stocks of products on sale.

Auchan was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 279.04 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)