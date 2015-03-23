BRIEF-Jiangsu Huaxicun to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
May 5 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Pq6k6p Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BUDAPEST, March 23 Hungary's competition watchdog has fined the Hungarian unit of French retailer Auchan for 1 billion forints ($3.58 million) for abuse of its significant market position, the watchdog GVH said in a statement on Monday.
The authority said Auchan had charged its suppliers a special fee for allowing their products to get into Auchan's stocks of products on sale.
Auchan was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 279.04 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
May 5 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Pq6k6p Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 9 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016