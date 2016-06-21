June 21 French retail group Auchan Holding's first hypermarket in Tajikistan was opened on Tuesday, Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon's office said, following rival Carrefour into Central Asia.

The hypermarket in Tajik capital Dushanbe is being operated by Auchan partner Schiever and is part of a $13 million shopping mall project.

Carrefour opened a store in Kazakhstan this year. (Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David Goodman)