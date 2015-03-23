(Adds Auchan statement)
BUDAPEST, March 23 Hungary's competition
watchdog has fined the Hungarian unit of French retailer Auchan
1 billion forints ($3.6 million) for abuse of its
market position, the authority said on Monday.
The GVH watchdog said in a statement that Auchan had charged
its suppliers a special fee for allowing their products to get
into Auchan's stocks of products on sale.
Auchan's Hungarian unit said it disagreed with GVH's
arguments and its high fine.
"Our company did not breach the law, therefore we will use
all accessible legal means to prove that and we trust that the
court will see clearly," said Dominique Ducoux, the unit's CEO,
in a statement.
($1 = 279.04 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto; editing by David
Clarke)