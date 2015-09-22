PARIS, Sept 22 Germany's Metro and France's Auchan said on Tuesday they were extending cooperation on purchasing to France to boost efficiency as a price war among retailers continues.

The deal, effective this month, follows a flurry of similar alliances sealed in France in recent months by Auchan with Systeme U, Casino with Intermarche, and market leader Carrefour with Cora/Supermarches Match.

Under the deal Metro is giving Auchan a mandate to negotiate the buying terms of national and international brands in France, the statement said.

Each retailer will continue to be responsible for its own commercial strategies and sales policies.

In France, Auchan, the fifth-largest retailer by market share, operates a network 380 supermarkets and hypermarkets while Metro has 93 cash & carry stores serving professional customers.

Almost a year ago Metro and Auchan had entered a purchasing partnership at the international level and announced plans to jointly buy non-food products around the world that each of them were to resell under its own brand labels.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by David Evans)