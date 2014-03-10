By Pascale Denis
| LILLE, France, March 10
LILLE, France, March 10 French retailer Auchan
said it plans to take on larger rivals such as Carrefour
and Casino with price cuts and aggressive
promotions this year after seeing its domestic market share and
sales decline in 2013.
The hypermarket and supermarket operator's revenue fell 1.1
percent last year in France, which contributes more than two
fifths of the total, and 2.8 percent in Western Europe excluding
France, it said on Monday.
"Due to a very downbeat economic environment in the euro
zone, revenue growth was driven solely by Central and Eastern
Europe, and Asia, which recorded growth of 11.1 percent," Auchan
said in a statement.
Auchan is the second-biggest retailer in China via its joint
venture with Sun Art Retail and has expanded in
Poland, Russia, Ukraine and Romania through the purchase of
German retailer Metro's Real hypermarkets.
These markets enabled Auchan to achieve a 4.1 percent rise
in overall revenue to 62.1 billion euros ($86.2 billion) last
year, it said.
Net profit rose 19 percent to 767 million euros, buoyed by
the disposal by Auchan's Immochan division of 17 shopping
centres and 11 retail parks in France, Luxembourg and Italy for
268 million euros.
According to data from Kantar WorldPanel, Auchan is France's
fifth-biggest retailer with a market share that slipped 0.2
percentage points to 11.3 percent last year. This lagged
Carrefour with 20.3 percent, Leclerc with 19.6 percent,
Intermarche with 14.2 percent and Casino with 11.7 percent.
Auchan France head Vincent Mignot told a news conference
that the retailer had been particularly hit by the impact of
tightening household budgets on purchases of non-food items at
its hypermarkets.
"We are going to experience a year of deflation," Mignot
said, saying price cuts would be financed through lower
purchasing costs.
Rival Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, has
been seeking to cut costs, revamp stores, improve price
competitiveness, simplify product offerings and give more
autonomy to store managers to revive its domestic business. It
achieved a 5.3 percent rise in operating profit last year,
partly thanks to a sharp improvement in France.
In the UK, Tesco last month said it would pin its
domestic turnaround on price cuts and revamping stores.
Auchan, which operates 78 hypermarkets and 122 supermarkets
in Russia and just opened its 11th hypermarket in Ukraine in
Simferopol, in Crimea, added that it had not seen any impact so
far from the current stand-off between the two countries.
"Business is relatively stable for now" in Ukraine, finance
head Xavier de Mezerac told Reuters.
($1 = 0.7205 Euros)
(Writing by James Regan, editing by Louise Heavens)