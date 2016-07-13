PARIS, July 13 French retailers Auchan and Systeme U said on Wednesday they had dropped plans to swap stores under an alliance aimed at boosting efficiency and that they would instead expand cooperation on purchasing.

The two retailers said in a joint statement that they had notified their decision to France's competition authority, which has been conducting an in-depth inquiry to assess whether the planned alliance breached anti-trust rules.

The deal between France's fifth and sixth largest retailers was initially limited to cooperation on purchasing, with a view to securing greater power in negotiations with suppliers.

The store-swapping arrangement was added later as a means of increasing efficiency.

The store-swapping side of the deal, which required each manager of the Systeme U cooperative to agree if asked to convert his store to an Auchan banner was "too complex to roll out in the short-term," the statement said.

The Auchan-Systeme U deal followed a flurry of purchasing alliances sealed in France in recent years by Casino with Intermarche, and market leader Carrefour with Cora/Supermarches Match in order to save on costs amid a price war among retailers.

