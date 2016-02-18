(Add background, share price reaction, broker comment)

WELLINGTON Feb 19 New Zealand's Auckland International Airport said its half-year net profit rose 25 percent on the back of a tourism boom and upped its full-year guidance, pushing its shares to a fresh record high.

Tourism recently overtook dairy as New Zealand's leading export earner, with over 70 percent of visitors entering or leaving the country via Auckland Airport, the company's main air terminal.

"We have continued to see growth right across our business, which has been underpinned by new routes, new airlines and increasing passenger numbers," said Auckland Airport Chairman Henry van der Heyden.

Net profit came in at NZ$115.8 million ($76.8 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, while revenue rose 11.6 percent to NZ$280.6 million, the company said Friday.

Auckland Airport, which owns the country's main airport and has a stake in an airport in Queenstown as well as two Australian regional airports, said it would pay an interim dividend of 8.5 New Zealand cents a share.

The company lifted its guidance for full-year underlying net profit by around 8 percent to NZ$200 million to NZ$206 million from NZ$183 million to NZ$191 million previously.

The stock rose as much as 3.9 percent to NZ$6.12 after the result and is up nearly 6 percent so far this year after a 36 percent jump in 2015.

"It looks like the result and the dividend were slightly ahead of expectations," said Craigs Investment Partners Investment Advisor Belinda Stanley, adding that the improved guidance was also well received.

Auckland Airport said six new airlines had commenced or announced services to Auckland in the last 12 months in the wake of the rise in tourism.

It reaffirmed capital expenditure guidance at NZ$230 million to NZ$260 million.

($1 = 1.5078 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Susan Thomas and Richard Pullin)