NEW YORK Dec 8 The contract that established
Apple as a corporate entity in 1976 and another document,
signed 11 days later, that removed one of the partners are
expected to fetch up to $150,000 when they are auctioned next
week by Sotheby's.
The Dec. 13 auction of books and manuscripts will also
include a letter from Franz Kafka complaining of writer's
block, a set of cartoons from Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and a
telegram announcing the sinking of the Titanic in 1912.
A 1944 letter from Albert Einstein, where he remarks to a
friend on the progress of the Second World War and corrects the
record to say his manuscript on relativity has not been
destroyed by the Nazis, is expected to fetch at least $60,000.
But the sale of the Apple Inc contract, available
several months after the death of co-founder Steve Jobs in
October, is expected to be the biggest draw.
"Because of Jobs being so focused on in the news, and his
accomplishments, it just seemed like the right time," said
Richard Austin, the head of the Books and Manuscripts
department at Sotheby's.
"People have been reminded of how important and how
influential he is - someone who contributed to technology and
to social history and had such a profound impact."
The contract establishes the Apple Computer Company and
states that Jobs and Steve Wozniak will each be given 45
percent of Apple's shares. Ronald Wayne, who drafted the
contract, was given 10 percent.
But within days, Wayne had decided not be become involved
with the fledgling technology company. Wayne was paid $800, and
later another $1,500, and was released from the contract. His
10 percent share would today be worth $2 billion.
Jobs left Apple in 1984 following a power struggle with the
company's board of directors but returned to the company in
1996. He would become the central figure in transforming Apple
into one of the world's largest and most envied companies.
Wayne sold the documents to a private collector in 1994.
It was not immedaitely known if Apple was interested in
bidding on the document.
"Wonderful things always sell and there are wonderful and
unique things in this sale," Austin said.