NEW YORK Feb 19 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Thursday sold $9 billion of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities to heavy investor demand, resulting in the lowest
yield on this debt maturity in two years.
The latest 30-year TIPS supply fetched a yield of 0.842
percent, down from 0.985 percent set at a prior auction held in
October. It was the lowest yield at a 30-year TIPS auction since
0.0638 percent in February 2013.
The unexpected strong demand for the longest TIPS maturity
bolstered the sector, pushing long-dated prices and inflation
breakeven rates to session highs.
"This is the most aggressively bid new issue 30-year TIPS
auction since February 2011," Thomas Simons, money market
strategist at Jefferies & Co. wrote in a note about the auction.
Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect
bidders bought 69.04 percent of the latest 30-year TIPS supply.
This was their largest share at a 30-year TIPS auction since
data were available going back to February 2010, Treasury data
showed.
Small bond dealers, large money firms and other direct
bidders purchased 3.96 percent of the latest TIPS issue, their
smallest share since June 2013.
Primary dealers or the 22 top Wall Street firms that do
business directly with the Federal Reserve bought 27.0 percent
of the TIPS supply. This was their smallest share going back to
February 2010.
On the open market, the most actively traded 30-year TIPS
issue due Feb. 2044 was little changed on the
day near its session high of 114-13/32 with a yield of 0.815
percent.
The 30-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield
difference between 30-year TIPS and regular 30-year Treasury
bond, was last at 1.905 percent, just short of its session high
which was also its highest level since early January, according
to Tradeweb.
